SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A December 3 traffic accident on John J. Williams Highway lead to a man getting arrested for DUI related offenses.
According to Delaware State Police, a Chevrolet Express van was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway near Arrowhead Road around 5:30 p.m. Meanwhile, a Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound. The Chevrolet then struck a utility pole and a fence before crossing the highway's center line into the eastbound lane, which lead to a head-on collision with the Mazda.
The driver of the Mazda, a 30-year-old man from Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Chevrolet driver, identified as 39-year-old Robert Weaver from Millsboro, refused medical treatment. However, troopers say they saw signs of impairment from Weaver during their investigation. While looking for Weaver's driver's license in his jacket, a trooper found a bag that contained approximately 1.08 grams of suspected heroin and 17 Alprazolam pills. Weaver was then taken into custody, and it was later revealed that he had two prior DUI related convictions.
DSP says Weaver was charged with the following crimes and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,475 cash bond:
- 3rd Offense Driving Under the Influence (Felony)
- Vehicular Assault 3rd Degree
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Traffic Offenses