MILLSBORO, Del. - Officials say the assisting fire companies included Dagsboro and Indian River.
According to the Indian River Fire Volunteer Fire Company, the fire occurred in a residential manufactured home and a number of other things on the property also caught fire, including a number of vehicles, a motorcycle, a four-wheeler ATV, a golf cart, and other buildings and debris.
The Delaware State Police responded to the scene to coordinate the closure of Mount Joy Road in the area of the fire. The Delaware State Fire Marshal is still investigating the incident.