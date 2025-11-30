SALISBURY, M.d. - Salisbury Police say a body was found in the early morning of Nov. 30.
Police say they were called to the area between the businesses and the track track within the 700 block of S. Salisbury Blvd on a report of someone who was unresponsive.
They say upon arrival, the 45-year-old man was dead. They say there are no signs of foul play, as of now.
The man's body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
Anyone who may have information about this is asked to contact the Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.