DEAL ISLAND, Md. - The search for a missing 65-year-old Somerset County waterman has been paused Tuesday evening due to the inclement weather.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say they, along with the US Coast Guard and local agencies, have been searching for Gregg Allan Thomas, of Princess Anne since he was reported overdue on Monday, Dec. 1. Authorities say Thomas’ boat was discovered shortly after in the area of Holland Strait near Deal Island. The boat was unoccupied and in gear, according to officials.
Though surface and sonar search operations have been underway, the search has been put on hold due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. DNR Police say the search will resume at first light on Wednesday.
DNR asks anyone with information to call 410-260-8888.