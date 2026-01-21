ARREST GRAPHIC

DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a man on multiple charges including drug possession and human trafficking following a fight at Bally’s Casino.

Police say they were called to the casino on Friday, Jan. 16 on reports of a fight. Investigators then searched the hotel room of Antwan Freeman, 44, of Dover. There, police say they found crack cocaine, heroin/fentanyl, PCP, Alprazolam, crack manufacturing equipment, and $465 in suspected drug proceeds.

Authorities say they also found an adult woman in the room with Freeman. Freeman, according to police, was trafficking her.

Freeman was arrested and taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $130,200 cash bond on the following charges:

-Possession with Intent to Deliver PCP

-Possession of PCP

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

-Possession of Heroin

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine

-Possession of Crack Cocaine

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Trafficking and Individual

-Human Trafficking-Sexual Servitude

