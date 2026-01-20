Delaware State Fair Schedule

Photo Credit: Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair has announced three more additions to their upcoming 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series.

On Friday, July 24, the Fair has scheduled the Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick. Hudson Westbrook is then slated to play on July 27, accompanied by Braxton Keith. Finally, Men at Work, Shoney Knife, and Toad the Wet Sprocket are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.

The Delaware State Fair previously announced their first three shows in 2026 including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Bailey Zimmerman, and For King & Country, among others. 

Tickets for the latest lineup go on sale on Jan. 27, 2026.

The 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series is expected to be held in Harrington from July 23 to Aug. 1. More information on the Delaware State Fair Summer Concert Series can be found here

 

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

Recommended for you