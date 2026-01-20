HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fair has announced three more additions to their upcoming 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series.
On Friday, July 24, the Fair has scheduled the Demolition Derby presented by Taylor & Messick. Hudson Westbrook is then slated to play on July 27, accompanied by Braxton Keith. Finally, Men at Work, Shoney Knife, and Toad the Wet Sprocket are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1.
The Delaware State Fair previously announced their first three shows in 2026 including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Bailey Zimmerman, and For King & Country, among others.
Tickets for the latest lineup go on sale on Jan. 27, 2026.
The 2026 Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series is expected to be held in Harrington from July 23 to Aug. 1. More information on the Delaware State Fair Summer Concert Series can be found here.