DELMARVA - Much of Delmarva can expect to see some wintry weather on Sunday, though currently there are no signs of a major snow event ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says Jan. 18 will remain mostly cloudy with a very light accumulation of snow as you move south and east across the peninsula. The storm will start to overspread the area by late morning, with the heaviest snow expected in the mid to late afternoon hours.
We are currently forecasting up to an inch or two of snow in the heavier-hit portions of Delmarva, though that forecast could change.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Dorchester, inland Worcester, Somerset, and Wicomico Counties as well as the Maryland beaches from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Jan 18. The National Weather Service says the advisory may be expanded southward if the snow forecast continues to trend upwards.
Drivers can expect slippery road conditions throughout the day and are asked to slow down and use caution.
Mike says the models continue to struggle with this storm, but the forecast is holding as of Saturday night. There is still potential for a bust in either direction, and it could be less snow than currently forecasted or more. Continue to check in on the WBOC Weather App, our website, and social media to stay updated as we continue to monitor the storm.