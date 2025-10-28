LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has announced the indictment of a Delaware State Trooper on multiple charges including felony official misconduct, assault, and false reporting in connection to an incident at a Lewes restaurant earlier this year.
Prosecutors say Master Corporal William Walker was at Nicola Pizza in Lewes on Jan. 30, 2025, when he saw a fight break out between two other patrons. When one of the patrons left the restaurant, the DOJ says Walker, who was not in uniform, followed him outside. Walker then said he was a police officer and forcibly pulled the victim back into the restaurant and forced him onto a bench, according to the DOJ.
The physical altercation between Walker and the victim then escalated, authorities say, with Walker allegedly hitting and kicking the victim multiple times. When other patrons attempted to break up the fight, the DOJ says Walker pushed another person to the ground.
After police arrived, prosecutors say Walker claimed to have been assaulted. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for bruising and minor lacerations.
Walker was indicted on Monday, Oct. 27 and has been suspended from DSP pending his prosecution.
“The Delaware State Police holds its troopers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty,” said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously. When video evidence raised concerns about the accuracy of Master Corporal William Walker’s statements and the level of force utilized, he was suspended. The matter was referred to the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Public Trust for independent review. These actions demonstrate our commitment to accountability, transparency, and maintaining public trust. We value our partnership with the Delaware Department of Justice. The trooper remains suspended while the judicial process moves forward.”
The Department of Justice says Walker faces up to 8 years and 30 days behind bars if convicted.