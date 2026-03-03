NEW CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for suspects involved in a large fight where a gun was fired.
The Accomack County Sheriff's Office says on March 1, around 1:23 a.m., a large crowd, including adults and juveniles, began fighting in the parking lot and inside of the Royal Farms. Investigators say several adults and juveniles were seen with guns. A gun was fired inside of the store, according to deputies, but no injuries were reported.
Deputies say all people involved left before law enforcement arrived.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting witness interviews.