OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department has announced traffic restrictions amid flooding streets on Monday afternoon.
On Oct. 13, police said the Route 50 southbound right turn lane and southbound traffic on Philadelphia Avenue at N. Division Street was being restricted due to flooding.
Police say the the Bay reached high tide at about 3 p.m. on Monday and usually takes about two hours before receding.
Drivers are asked to use alternative routes and avoid driving through standing water.
The flooding in Ocean City is just one of the many lingering effects of a weekend coastal storm that continues to plague Delmarva.
