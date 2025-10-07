SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland State Police are asking for your help in locating a suspect in a fatal stabbing over the weekend in downtown Salisbury.
MSP says the Salisbury Police Department was called to the 200 block of E. Main Street on Oct. 4 just after 1 a.m. on reports of a fight. Upon arrival, police say they found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound.
The man, Kemmon La’Austin Walker, 27, of Eden, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.
Local youth organization The Glory Experience noted their previous work with Walker in a social media post mourning his death.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kemmon Walker," The Glory Experience wrote on Facebook. "His contributions to our organization and his collaborations with our leadership have left a lasting impact. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Kemmon was not only an exceptional professional, but he also possessed a kind and generous spirit that touched the lives of many. He will be greatly missed."
On Tuesday, Oct. 7, police said they were searching got Carlus Dupree Gerald Jr., 35, of Salisbury in connection to the stabbing. An arrest warrant has been issued for second-degree murder and other charges, according to police.
Anyone with information on the stabbing or Gerald's whereabouts is asked to contact MSP at 443-298-9447.