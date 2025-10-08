Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 3 to 6 ft possible. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&