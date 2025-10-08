SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police announced they are investigating a single car crash that killed one man in Seaford on Oct. 8.
Delaware police officials say that a car was traveling on Seaford Rd. approaching O'Neal's Rd at about 3 p.m.
For reasons that they are still investigating, authorities say the car drove off the road into a tree.
The driver, a 63-year-old man from Seaford, was taken to an area hospital where he died.
On Friday, police identified the victim as Jorge Ruiz.
Police say Seaford Rd. was closed for a while as the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant information to contact them at (302) 232-3435.