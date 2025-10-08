MAGNOLIA, Del. - A Caesar Rodney School District constable formerly assigned to Magnolia Middle School has been indicted on official misconduct and offensive touching charges following an incident at the middle school earlier this year.
On Oct. 7, Caesar Rodney School District Superintendent Dr. Corey Miklus issued a statement on social media saying the district had been informed the constable had been indicted for an alleged inappropriate physical confrontation with a student.
Miklus went on to say the constable had been placed on paid administrative leave immediately after the incident in February and had not returned to a school building since.
“While we cannot comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation, we want to be clear: the safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,” Miklus said. “We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff.”
On Wednesday, Oct. 8, WBOC obtained the indictment issued for the constable, identified as Kevin Hughes. According to the indictment, filed on Oct. 6, the incident with the student occurred on Feb. 26 at Magnolia Middle School.
Though the indictment does not specifically detail the events surrounding the incident, prosecutors allege Hughes committed an unauthorized act with the intent to cause harm to the victim. He has been charged with felony official misconduct and misdemeanor offensive touching.
A spokesperson for Caesar Rodney School District confirmed Wednesday that Hughes is now on unpaid leave and is not serving in any active role within the school district. Hughes was previously listed on a Magnolia Middle School website as a wrestling coach. His name has since been removed.