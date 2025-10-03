WICOMICO COUNTY, M.d. - 29-year-old Logan Littleton of Seaford, DE, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor.
Administrative Judge of the Circuit Court of Wicomico County S. James Sarbanes sentenced Littleton to the maximum sentence possible. Upon release from prison, Littleton will be under lifetime sexual offender supervision and will be required to register as a Tier III sexual offender for life.
From 2014 to 2015, Littleton sexually abused a minor in his house. The victim was under the age of ten.
"The Court's sentence to the maximum penalty serves as a powerful reminder that the type of hurt and harm inflicted by this Defendant will never go unnoticed in Wicomico County," said the Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie L. Dykes.