Millsboro House Fire

(Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Multiple fire departments in Sussex County were dispatched to a major house fire early Sunday morning in Millsboro.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says they were called to provide a stand-by assignment for the Millsboro Fire Company on Dec. 14 just after 5:30 a.m. as Millsboro firefighters worked to control the house fire on Spencer Ct.

Firefighters from Dagsboro and Georgetown also joined the effort, according to Indian River.

It is currently unclear if the home's residents were displaced, if there were any injuries, or what caused the fire. WBOC has reached out to the Millsboro Fire Company for more information and will update this article as it becomes available.

 

