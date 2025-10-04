EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.
Police say they were called to westbound Ocean Gateway (Rt. 50) near Woodridge Drive on Oct. 4 just before 8 a.m. after a passerby found a bicycle and the victim’s body. Upon arrival, officers say they found vehicle debris and the victim under a tree. Life-saving efforts were initiated, according to police, but were unsuccessful.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Investigators say the man was struck by either a tractor trailer or a box truck, and the suspect vehicle has front passenger side damage including a missing mirror. Any witnesses or those with any information on this incident are asked to call the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.