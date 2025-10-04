Bicycle Crash
Pixabay

EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department is searching for a suspect after a 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to westbound Ocean Gateway (Rt. 50) near Woodridge Drive on Oct. 4 just before 8 a.m. after a passerby found a bicycle and the victim’s body. Upon arrival, officers say they found vehicle debris and the victim under a tree. Life-saving efforts were initiated, according to police, but were unsuccessful. 

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say the man was struck by either a tractor trailer or a box truck, and the suspect vehicle has front passenger side damage including a missing mirror. Any witnesses or those with any information on this incident are asked to call the Easton Police Department at 410-822-1111.

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

