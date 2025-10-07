SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department has arrested a woman after they say she attempted to run seven people over with her car on Monday.
According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, police were first called to the area of South Boulevard and South Tower Drive on Oct. 6 just before 7 p.m. on reports of an SUV attempting to run over multiple people.
Upon arrival, police met with a witness who said she had heard arguing before seeing a silver SUV try to run down the victims near the Rite Aid on South Salisbury Blvd. The victim told police the SUV then crossed South Boulevard, struck an unoccupied Jeep, and fled, according to court documents.
Investigators then met with the seven victims, one of which said he had a relationship with the suspect and had gotten into an argument with her. The suspect, identified as Jamie Hepperle, 34, drove the man to South Tower Drive when she began screaming at other people in the area and allegedly brandished a knife, charging documents read. The victim said Hepperle then attempted to run them over, at one point allegedly “hopping” a curb trying to hit them with the car.
Charging documents reveal the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office later located and detained Hepperle, who told police she had confronted the first victim - with whom she had a relationship - about another woman. Hepperle then drove to South Tower Drive with the victim to find and confront the woman, according to police records. When she was unable to find the woman, Hepperle then began to argue with the other victims and admitted to police she had brandished a knife, according to court records.
Hepperle has been charged with the following:
-Seven counts attempted first-degree murder
-Seven counts attempted second-degree murder
-Seven counts first-degree assault
-Seven counts second-degree assault
-Seven counts reckless endangerment