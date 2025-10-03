OCEAN CITY, Md. - Country Calling is back at the inlet this weekend, drawing beachgoers and country fans for three days of live music, food and coastal views. The festival opened Friday with a full slate of performers and a steady flow of attendees moving between stages as vendors served crowds under sunny skies.
For many, the draw is the chance to get close to artists in a unique setting. “We’re all here for country music. I’m so excited. I was here last year also and it was great,” said Sophia Robinson of Annapolis. Robinson said the festival’s layout makes it easy to see multiple acts. “I loved how awesome it was to get so close to so many artists and having so much exposure to different country artists all around,” she said, adding she was “Zach Top all the way” this year.
Some fans crossed oceans to attend. Di Rayner, who traveled from Darwin, Australia, said the trip is part of a long planned celebration with friends. “The three of us love our country music, so we feel like it’s a trip of a lifetime and you only live once, right?” Rayner said. She is most excited for one of the festival’s headliners. “Luke Combs! I can’t wait!” she said, noting she missed his Australia show. Rayner said the beach setting adds to the experience. “It’s so nice and cool here. So we’re really going to enjoy the weather, the atmosphere, the people.”
The weekend is also a milestone for Maryland born singer Luke Borchelt, who performed at Buzzed Word, a local book and wine store, Thursday night ahead of his festival set. “It’s a big deal. A year ago, I got my agent for the first time, and I told her the number one priority on my list is to play Country Calling,” Borchelt said. He added that embracing his roots helped shape his sound. “I started writing songs about where I was from, Maryland. I started writing about exactly what I know, which is Maryland.”
Borchelt said playing at home carries responsibility. “I take a lot of pride and responsibility being the local act,” he said. “I hope people in this area see me as a bit of a voice for Maryland country and for Maryland music.”
Festival organizers expect large crowds through Sunday night, with gates opening daily and music running into the evening. Attendees cited easy stage access, busy merch tents and nearby restaurants as part of the draw for a shoulder season weekend at the beach.