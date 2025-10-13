DELMARVA - The impacts of the weekend’s coastal storm continue to plague Delmarva on Monday with another round of coastal flood advisories and warnings issued as we prepare for high tides this afternoon.
High tides are expected between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 depending on where you live on Delmarva, according to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood advisories for much of the peninsula’s Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay shores. Coastal flood hazards are in effect for all of coastal Delaware, the Delaware Bay, and the tidal Delaware River through Monday evening. The NWS says we can expect moderate coastal flood impacts from Bowers Beach south to Millsboro.
Delaware activated the National Guard on Sunday in response to the flooding and winds, with the Town of Bowers issuing a voluntary evacuation notice to residents.
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has also issued a coastal flood warning for Worcester County, Md. and all of Accomack County, Va through Monday afternoon. Officials are warning of inundation up to two feet above ground level in low-lying areas prone to flooding.
On the Chesapeake Bay, the National Weather Service has placed Dorchester, Wicomico, and Somerset Counties under a coastal flood advisory through Monday night. Shallow flooding is expected in vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.
Local, state, and federal officials remind drivers to avoid flooded roads. Widespread roadway flooding, closed roads, damage to buildings, and evacuations remain possible threats on Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
