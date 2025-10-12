BOWERS, Del. - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is advising neighbors in certain parts of the Town of Bowers to evacuate due to coastal flooding.
In a social media post Sunday, Oct. 12, DEMA urged Bowers residents east of Whitwells Delight Road to evacuate as the waters continue to rise. An emergency alert had been sent to neighbors in the affected area, according to DEMA.
Officials say a reception center had been opened at Magnolia Fire Hall for those evacuating and would provide shelter until further notice.
