MILLSBORO, Del. - On November 26, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say they were dispatched to a vehicle accident involving a bicyclist on Friendship Road in Millsboro. Delaware State Fire Police also responded to the scene and coordinated traffic control.
According to the fire company, it appeared that a vehicle and a bicycle collided on Friendship Road. The bicyclist was injured and taken to local medical facilities. A requested aviation unit was cancelled.
Friendship Road was closed for the duration of the incident. The Delaware State Police are still investigating the crash.