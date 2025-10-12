DELAWARE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has announced the activation of the Delaware National Guard as a coastal storm continues to bring flooding and high winds to Delmarva.
The National Guard will be assisting with emerging threats of flooding and wind damage through Monday, according to DEMA.
DEMA officials say shelter preparations are underway in Kent and Sussex Counties, with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) and the American Red Cross coordinating with first responders, county officials, and the state to provide access to those affected.
“We’re monitoring the situation and proactively positioning additional resources to support counties and municipalities in safe-guarding residents,” DEMA Director, A.J. Schall said on Oct. 12. “DEMA will continue to alert the public with Watches and Warnings and other possible protective actions.”
Earlier Sunday, Bowers Beach issued a voluntary evacuation for neighbors east of Whitwells Delight Road due to coastal flooding. Those in need of shelter in Kent County can also contact the Kent County Emergency Operations Center at 302-735-3465.
The following locations are now open as reception centers in Delaware:
Kent County Reception Center:
Magnolia Fire Hall -- 2 North Main Street, Magnolia, DE
Sussex County Reception Center:
Millsboro Fire Hall -- 109 E State St, Millsboro, DE
DEMA says moderate to major coastal flooding remains a concern. Coupled with the potential for damaging wind, emergency authorities say there is a chance of local tree damage, power outages, and roadway flooding with the possibility of more evacuations. Neighbors are asked to stay informed and follow instructions from local authorities.
WBOC will continue to monitor the coastal storm and provide updates. Stay tuned for the latest in our broadcasts and on our website, Weather App, News App, and social media.