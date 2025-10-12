DELMARVA - Communities across the peninsula are preparing for a gusty and sopping Sunday as a coastal storm that arrived overnight lingers over Delmarva.
According to WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak, the storm is expected to bring upwards of 2-4 inches of rainfall to parts of Delmarva, with wind gusts of 50-60 mph possible at the beaches through Oct. 12. Coupled with several high tide cycles, especially Sunday into Monday, the storm could potentially bring moderate to major coastal flooding and beach erosion.
The tide of biggest concern is Sunday afternoon's high tide cycle in which meteorologists are forecasting near-record crests at the point in Lewes and at Broadkill Beach at the mouth of the Murderkill river.
Numerous communities have already issued warnings, watches, and advice ahead of the storm’s arrival.
On Oct. 8, Bethany Beach warned residents of possible massive surf and riptides, dune erosion, and extended street flooding.
On Friday, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency issued an advisory in anticipation of the storm.
“There is an increasing likelihood that this storm could develop into a significant to severe weather event, potentially resulting in moderate to major coastal flooding, excessive rainfall between 1-5 inches along coastal and bay areas, strong damaging winds, and wind gusts of nearly 60 mph,” DEMA officials said in a press release. “Inland wind gusts and flooding in urban areas may be expected as well.”
In cases of severe weather, DEMA advises Delawareans to sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System, know your zone, make an evacuation plan, build an emergency kit, and stay informed.
In Maryland, Worcester County officials urged neighbors to prepare for the storm, urging them to secure outdoor objects that could potentially become projectiles in high winds. Residents were also advised to tie down boats and assemble emergency kits.
On the other side of the peninsula, Crisfield residents were also warned of flooding and prompted to move cars to higher ground ahead of the storm.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the Assateague State Park Day Use area and Marina were closed due to the storm on Sunday.
In Accomack County, Va., the National Weather Service has called for major flooding along the Atlantic coast and the lower Chesapeake Bay and tidal rivers.
Scattered power outages are possible, according to the NWS.
WBOC will continue to monitor the coastal storm and provide updates. Stay tuned for the latest in our broadcasts and on our website, Weather App, News App, and social media. Please send any pictures of storm damage or flooding to news@wboc.com or by Facebook message.