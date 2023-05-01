BERLIN, Md. - A Worcester County man has been formally charged in the death of Gavin Knupp.
Knupp, of Ocean Pines, was 14 when he was killed in a hit-and-run crash last July near Berlin. Maryland State Police have actively been investigating the case, but no suspect had been officially charged until today.
Tyler Maiiloux, of Berlin, faces 17 charges in relation to Knupp's death.
Knupp’s family released a statement this morning:
“We are immensely grateful to Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux. We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support. We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun.
This presents an important step towards accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion - we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies.”
Knupp was struck on July 11th at Grays Corner Rd. He was reportedly crossing the roadway to return to a car when he was hit. The driver allegedly fled the scene.
