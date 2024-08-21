OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, a tram collided with a toddler on the boardwalk. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the two year old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened around Dorchester Street, and the heartache felt throughout the town isn't going anywhere any time soon.
"It's unconscionable, just something you never expect to occur and hope never happens and God forbid it ever happens again," said Ocean City's Mayor Rick Meehan. "Our concerns today are about the family in this time of sorrow, I mean again we can't even imagine what they're feeling today."
Tuesday nights accident shocked tourists and neighbors alike.
"You have a family that was down here on vacation probably having a really good time and then all of the sudden, things just went horrible for them, I mean in a way that I just couldn't imagine," said Michael Winaker.
OCPD reported the tram was heading south towards the inlet when it hit the two year old boy. Eyewitnesses told us the scene didn't clear until after midnight.
Meehan said they are stunned.
"Something like this I think hits home with all of us, we all have kids, grandkids, and we can all relate but we really can't put into words what we'd like to say to the parents or to the family," said Meehan.
A memorial has been set up in the child's honor and people stopped by all day long on Tuesday to drop off stuffed animals.
Neither the tram driver or the boy's name have been released, but for that driver, the family and anyone else who was in Ocean City at the time of the accident, help is available.
"We just want to make sure we can offer as much support, peer support and whatever other type of support we can to those that were there last night and to all our city employees," said Meehan.
OCPD told us the tram driver is not facing any charges at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
All tram services have been suspended until further notice. As for added safety precautions, the town has not solidified anything yet. Meehan told us they are focusing on making sure the family and city employees are taken care of.
He said we can expect more information on the boardwalk tram in the coming weeks.