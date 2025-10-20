OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City’s boardwalk tram will not return in its previous form, City Manager Terry McGean confirmed to WBOC following a review that began after last summer’s fatal crash.
OC suspended the service after a two-year-old boy was hit and killed on the boardwalk involving a tram in August of 2024.
McGean said the decision came from a combination of operational and safety concerns identified during the town’s internal review and by an outside consultant. “There were a lot of issues that came up after the accident,” McGean said. “The tram, as we currently know it, will not be coming back.” He declined to detail specific findings and said the town is not involved in litigation related to the 2024 incident.
The boardwalk tram has been part of Ocean City summers since 1964, carrying generations of visitors along the 2½-mile promenade between the Inlet and 27th Street. The town marked the service’s 60th year in 2024. In peak season the tram helped families with strollers, seniors and others cover longer stretches of the boards without a long walk.
Reaction on the boards Tuesday reflected both disappointment and concern. “The tram used to let off right across from us here. It was perfect for us… we miss it for sure,” said boardwalk business owner Ryan Wojcik, who believes the service boosted foot traffic in blocks farther from the Inlet. Some visitors echoed that sentiment and said the ride made navigating the boards easier. “We’ve always enjoyed picking up the tram… it took some pressure off all the walking. I’m sad to see it go,” said longtime vacationer Phoebe Luckenbaugh.
Others said crowded summer nights created safety challenges around the slow-moving vehicles. “It is tragic someone got hit, but honestly I am amazed it did not happen sooner with how jammed it gets,” said Setsuo Hill. Jeanne Pettit called the move a short-term safety step and urged the town to study options that keep people moving on the boardwalk itself.
McGean said staff will “brainstorm” alternatives that could move people efficiently and safely, though no concepts are ready for public discussion and there is no timeline for proposals. Possible ideas could range from different vehicle types to changes in routing or staging, along with updated markings, audible alerts and separation strategies in crowded pinch points. Town officials have not committed to a specific path forward and emphasized that the priority is safety.
Ocean City leaders said they understand the historical and sentimental value of the tram and the role it played in the visitor experience. Any next steps will focus on how to serve families and those with mobility challenges while reducing conflicts in heavy crowds