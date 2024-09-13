OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City officials have confirmed the Town’s boardwalk trams will not be returning for the rest of the year.
Ocean City halted the tram service following a crash on August 20th that claimed the life of a two-year-old child. The fatal accident occurred on the boardwalk near Dorchester Street and sent ripples of shock and grief throughout the coastal community.
On Friday, September 13th, Ocean City officials confirmed to WBOC that the trams would not be returning to the boardwalk in 2024. A potential date for when the tram service would be restored has not yet been determined, per the Town’s website.
That cessation of service will also apply to the Town’s annual Winterfest of Lights, an Ocean City spokesperson tells WBOC. In lieu of the tram service, Ocean City officials said the Winterfest of Lights would offer a larger and more interactive holiday lights experience. Those requiring mobility services will be offered scooters and wheelchairs, the spokesperson said.