OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department, Ocean City Firefighters, and EMS Clinicians responded to the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving a young child and a tram Tuesday night.
Ocean City Police Department reported around 8:40pm, on August 20th, they were on the scene near Dorchester Street and the Boardwalk for a serious motor vehicle collision. The collision involved a pedestrian and tram, according to OCPD.
Just before 11 p.m., police released an update that the incident had resulted in the death of a child.
Police say a 2-year-old boy was crossing the boardwalk tram pad when he was struck by a tram driving south. The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.
A portion of the Boardwalk was closed for the investigation Tuesday night. The Traffic Safety Unit is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at bpanitch@oceancitymd.gov or the Police Department directly at 410-723-6610.
On Wednesday morning, Ocean City announced Boardwalk Trams had ceased operation. A potential date for when the tram service would be restored has not yet been determined, according to Ocean City.
"There are no words to convey the profound sadness we feel for the family and their unimaginable loss," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said on in a statement. "We are devastated and heartbroken. Ocean City is a tight-knit community, and we grieve together in times like these. We are committed to supporting the family and ensuring that everything possible is done to prevent such tragedies in the future."
The Town says they are fully cooperating with authorities in their ongoing investigation into the fatal crash.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information is available.