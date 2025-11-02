MILLSBORO, De. - Delaware State Police say around 2 a.m. on November 1, a Toyota Rav-4 was traveling westbound on John J. Williams Highway, east of William Street Road. A Volkswagen Jetta was also traveling westbound, behind the Toyota. For reasons still under investigation, the Volkswagen rear-ended the Toyota, then drove off the roadway and struck a tree. The Toyota also veered off the roadway because of the collision.
The Indian River Fire Company was alerted about the accident and sent multiple response units. The driver of the Toyota, a 28-year-old woman from Millsboro, reported no injuries and refused any additional EMS services, according to officials.
DSP say the driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene prior to police arrival.
That part of John J. Williams was closed for about 30 minutes while the scene was investigated. DSP say they are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Senior Corporal M. Gambale at (302) 856-5850. Information can also be sent by private message to the Delaware State Police.