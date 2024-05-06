OCEAN CITY, Md. -- A local business was hoping to offer up a houseboat this summer as a rental spot for vacationers. The listing was put on hold, however, after officials found out it violated the town code.
The town caught wind of the houseboat because it was listed on Airbnb. After some digging, City Manager Terry McGean said they discovered a problem.
"It doesn't appear to be a registered vessel, there was no registration number on it," said McGean. "So at this point our assertion is that this is a floating structure, unpermitted, and therefore cannot be rented out."
We did reach out to Sea Rocket, the company planning to rent the houseboat. They told us they have no comment.
In an email sent to the town back in April, an attorney for Sea Rocket said the company had plans to moor at least two vessels at the location on Dorchester Street. The email went on to say "[Sea Rocket] firmly believes that the vessels are new, exciting and innovative and will drive further tourism to the town."
McGean said the town is apprehensive for other reasons as well.
"Even if we do get that documentation we still have concerns," said McGean. "How is sewer working? How is sewer, water, all those things going to be provided, is it safe?"
This item is on the towns agenda for their meeting on Monday, May 6th.
We will update this article if and when a decision is made.