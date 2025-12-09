FRUITLAND, Md. - Multiple first responders were on the scene in Fruitland on Tuesday after an excavator fell into a retention pond, trapping the operator under water.
Fruitland Fire Company Deputy Chief Curtis Kennedy says emergency crews received a 911 call on Dec. 9 after the excavator went into the water near Slab Bridge Road. The victim was still trapped when first responders arrived.
Chopper 16 was overhead as a dive team pulled the man from the water. The patient was taken by ambulance to a nearby Maryland State Police helicopter, which then flew him to Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, according to Kennedy.
The man’s status was not immediately clear Tuesday afternoon. Kennedy tells WBOC the patient was not conscious when he was pulled from the water.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.