DELMARVA - The primary threats from this weekend’s winter weather on Delmarva are expected to be strong winds and dangerously cold temperatures, as snowfall projections continue to trend downward for Sunday.
Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says forecast models have steadily shifted the storm track farther south and out to sea, significantly reducing the likelihood of meaningful snowfall across much of Delmarva. Many communities have seen little to no snow, with the focus turning to wind impacts and the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion through multiple high tide cycles.
Winter weather advisories remain in effect for most of the peninsula, and Mike notes that accumulations in many areas are expected to be minimal, generally up to around an inch. The exception remains Northampton County, Virginia, where a winter storm warning is still in place and snowfall totals could reach two to four inches. Wind gusts could approach blizzard-like conditions there.
Even as the storm departs, Mike says winds will increase and persist. He said models indicate gusts of roughly 30 to 40 miles per hour inland, with coastal gusts potentially reaching about 50 miles per hour. He added that the wind is expected to remain elevated through Sunday and not significantly ease until Monday afternoon.
Behind the storm, the more serious concern will be the cold. Temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits and teens at times, and with sustained winds, wind chill values could fall below zero late Sunday into Monday morning. Cold weather advisories remain in effect and additional alerts could be issued if wind chill values trend even lower.
