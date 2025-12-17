Mervin Gunther, Sr. was born on June 18, 1956, to the late Louise Gunther and Robert Deal. He was affectionately known to family and friends as Mervin, Smokey, Bruh-Law, Dad or Pop-Pop. Mervin was educated in the public schools of Wicomico County and began working as a teenager at Johnson's Seed and Feed in Salisbury, MD. It was there that he formed a lifelong friendship with Kenny Godwin, who later introduced him to his sister, Ernestine "Winky" Cook. At the time, Mervin lived on Waconia Drive, just three doors down from the woman who would later become his wife on July 8, 1989.
