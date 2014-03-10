Rehoboth Beach Bans Smoking on Beach, Boardwalk - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth Beach Bans Smoking on Beach, Boardwalk

Posted:

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - It's been about 6 months since Steven Curson started passing around a petition to ban smoking by the beach in Rehoboth. After gathering hundreds of signatures, the city commission took the idea to a vote. Monday, they decided unanimously after months of debate to place a ban on smoking by the beach. 

Smoking bans have already been placed on various beaches throughout the region. There is a total smoking ban on all Delaware State Beaches, as well as in Dewey and Fenwick. Meanwhile, Bethany Beach has a year-long ban on smoking on the boardwalk, and a seasonal one on their beach. 

Now Rehoboth Beach has joined the list, banning smoking on their beach, boardwalk, all parks, and in the bandstand area. Curson, who lead the charge for this change said that it was a good move for the city as a whole. 

"It means that Rehoboth Beach cares about the people who come and visit with us," he said. "And they want to keep their five star rating, and also have a safe environment and clean environment for the people who come and visit." 

The change will cost the city $31,000 for signage, education efforts, and through the addition of cigarette disposal bins. The Department of Health has given the city $15,000 for the project, but the city will be responsible for the remaining $16,000.

City Commissioner Stan Mills said they already allocated $12,000 of this cost. The remaining revenue will be taken from a contingency fund. 

If somebody does light up after the ban starts on May 15, they can face a $25 fine. But Mills said he is hopeful it won't come to that. 

"We believe that education is the key to voluntary compliance," he said.  

Mills said they spoke to a lot of smokers through the process, and to address their concerns, they are providing small smoking areas within the beach. He said there would be less than 20 of them scattered through the beach. These small areas would have a radius of 12 feet, and would be isolated from entrances to the beach. 

"There's been a lot of correspondence on this," he said. "And the non-smokers are all in favor of this. And even the smokers have said 'yeah, we believe it's reasonable, but please give us designated areas.' And we've done that. So, we try to achieve a balance between the smoker and the non-smoker. And I believe we've done that." 

On the boardwalk, Tyler Moore was smoking a cigarette Monday afternoon. He said he could understand the change during the summer, but said the year-round method was unnecessary. 

"In the off season, you really have no families," he said. "You don't really have any crowds out on the boardwalk. Smoking really doesn't bother anybody. I don't see any point in having a ban in the winter time." 

Also on the boardwalk, James Marshall is conflicted. 

"There's nothing I like about smoking," he said. "It offends every sense I have. I hate the litter it creates, I hate the smell, I hate the addiction. There's nothing good about it. But, I also don't like the fact that the government is encroaching in our lives in every aspect of our lives. When does it start and when does it end?"

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices