2 Killed in Delmar Fire Identified

DELMAR, Md.- The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office has released the names of the victims of a Monday afternoon mobile home fire in Delmar. The victims have been identified as 65-year-old David W. Cullen and 61-year-old Laura L. Cullen.

Investigators said the 2:24 p.m. two alarm blaze was placed under control within 30 minutes by

nearly 20 firefighters from the Delmar, Salisbury Station #2, Hebron and Laurel fire departments.

The bodies of David and Laura Cullen were found inside the home during firefighting efforts. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of their deaths.

Investigators have determined the fire originated in the living room. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. A smoke alarm was located but not readily determined if it was operating at the time of the fire.

Damage loss estimates for the structure and contents is valued at $40,000. No other injuries were reported during the incident.