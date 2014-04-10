Motions Hearing Held for Convicted Accomack Arsonist Posted: Thursday, April 10, 2014 11:15 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, April 10, 2014 11:15 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Tonya S. Bundick

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va.- A judge has approved a change of venue request for convicted Accomack County arsonist Tonya S. Bundick if she goes to trial on the additional 62 charges filed against her.



During a motions hearing held in Accomack County Circuit Court, Bundick's defense appeared before a judge to discuss their a change of venue request, her request to wear makeup in court and her request for 62 separate trials for all 62 additional arson charges she is facing.



During Thursday's action, judge approved Bundick's request for a change of venue to Virginia Beach and also granted her request to wear makeup in court, if she ends up going before a jury again.



"She wasn't properly presented at the trial last time and I picked up the case that says the judge has the authority to do that so hopefully we'll be able to make her look a little better," said Bundick's attorney, Allan Zaleski.



However, the judge held off on making a ruling on Bundick's request for 62 separate trials on the additional charges. He said he wanted to reread the testimony Bundick and her co-defendant and fiance, Charlie R. Smith III, gave during their last trial. In addition, the judge said he wants to read statements Smith gave police during his recorded confessions.



"These 62 cases only involve his word against her word. He said, she said. Mr. Agar tried his best case first and succeeded. These are not as strong," said Zaleski.



The judge gave no indication on when he will make a ruling on the motion. There is also no date set for the start of Bundick's trial as that is pending the outcome of the motion ruling.



Bundick was indicted by a grand jury for an arson spree that occurred between November 2012 and April 2013 in Accomack County.



In January, Bundick entered an Alford plea in court for one count of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson in connection with an April 2013 fire that occurred in Melfa. A sentencing date for those two charges has not yet been set.



Smith, who was accused of setting a majority of the 77 fires during the four-month arson spree, pleaded guilty in October 2013 to 67 counts of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson. A sentencing date has not yet been set for him.