Salisbury Walmart Cleared After Bomb Threat Posted: Saturday, April 12, 2014 11:13 PM EDT Posted:

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police say the Walmart on North Salisbury Blvd. was cleared and reopened around 2am Sunday after a bomb threat was called in late Saturday night. Police say no bomb was found.



Police say someone called the store late Saturday night reporting the threat. Police say shoppers were evacuated as a precaution. The store was closed for about four hours.



At this time, police are not releasing any information about who made the phone call or where the call came from. They tell WBOC more information should be released Monday morning.





