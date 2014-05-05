Worcester Co. Man Indicted on Child Porn Charges Posted: Monday, May 5, 2014 1:24 PM EDT Posted:

Laiton Blake Witkowski

BALTIMORE- A federal grand jury has indicted a 41-year-old Worcester County man on child pornography charges, prosecutors announced Monday.



The indictment, which was returned late last week, charges Laiton Blake Witkowski, of Stockton, with production, distribution and possession of child pornography.



The seven-count indictment alleges that Witkowski produced images of two minor females engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors said these images appear to have been taken without the knowledge of the victims, including images of one victim who appears to be sleeping and images of the second victim as she is using the restroom. The indictment further alleges that Witkowski distributed and possessed other images of child pornography, including images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.



Witkowski faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each of the two counts of production of child pornography; a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison for distribution of child pornography; and a maximum of 20 years in prison for each of the four counts of possession of child pornography.

