Del. Police ID Victims in Fatal Pit Bull Attack

Delaware Animal Care and Control officials released these photos of the three dogs prior to their being euthanized.
FELTON, Del.- Police have released the names of a 4-year-old boy who was killed and his pregnant mother who was injured by three pit bulls in Kent County late Wednesday afternoon.
The child was identified as Kasii Haith, of Camden, and his mother was identified as Kyeisha Haith, 24.
Delaware State Police said the incident happened at around 4 p.m. Wednesday as Kassi and his mother were visiting with a family friend at a home on the 900 block of Edwardsville Road, just west of Felton.
Police said Kyeisha Haith - who is several months pregnant - and her friend were inside the home while Kassi was outside playing in the yard around her friend's three pit bulls. According to police, the boy had been around the dogs numerous times in the past.
Investigators said when Kyeisha Haith looked out of the window to check on her son, she saw the dogs attacking him. Police said while her friend called 9-1-1, Kyeisha Haith immediately ran out in an attempt to save her son. She was then bit numerous times on both arms, according to police. Troopers said two repairmen from Ambient Heating and Cooling working at the house also attempted to save the boy by fending off the dogs with PVC piping and helping Kyeisha Haith escape the attacking dogs.
"Upon arrival it was very emotional with everything going on at the scene," said David Hulse with Delaware Animal Control. "The important part was the dogs being contained in the garage. That they were no longer a threat."
Police said EMS and troopers responded to the scene and began first aid on Kasii before he was soon pronounced dead. The boy's body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner who will conduct an autopsy to rule the exact cause and manner of death.
Delaware Animal Care and Control officers also responded to the scene and took possession of the dogs, which were placed in the home's garage before being taken away to be euthanized. Officials said the remains of the three dogs will be tested for rabies. The dogs were unvaccinated and they were not spayed or neutered, officials said.
According to the First State Animal Center and SPCA, they say its still unknown at this time if the owner of the three pit bulls will face charges because it's the first violent incident reported involving these animals. But animal control says it was called earlier that morning for dogs, who were later confirmed to be the same dogs running around the neighborhood.
Scott Lang was one of the workers working at the time of the attack. He says he heard screams. After his helper and he got to the scene, they were able to get the dogs away from the mother. That's when Lang noticed the boy was severely injured.
Police said Kyeisha Haith was transported by EMS to Kent General Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries as well as observation.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.