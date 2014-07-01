Fire Ruins Talbot County Barn Updated: Tuesday, July 1, 2014 3:09 PM EDT Updated:

WITTMAN, Md.- Multiple companies responded to a fire Monday afternoon that caused nearly $50,000 to a barn in Talbot County.



The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was reported by a passerby shortly after 4 p.m. at a barn located at 8390 Cummings Road in Wittman.



It took 30 firefighters from the St. Michaels VFC and surrounding companies approximately half an hour to get the one alarm blaze under control. There were no reported injuries.



Investigators said the fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $10,000 to its contents.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.







