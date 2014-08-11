Boardwalk Pole Dancer Raises Eyebrows in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- In 2012, Ocean City stopped regulating street performers due to a lawsuit with the American Civil Liberties Union.

Recent controversy has leaders in the resort town believing it might be time to revisit the rules.

This past week the town received many complaints about a street performer who was pole dancing on the boardwalk.



The unidentified woman was dressed in a bikini, and seen dancing on a portable pole Saturday evening. Her performances were drawing large crowds, and also criticism.



Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said since the town lost the lawsuit in 2012 street performers do not need a permit. They can regulate what areas they perform on the boardwalk, but not their particular performances.



"Basically the street performers can go up there as long as they aren't breaking any other laws and they're performing and exercising their First Amendment rights. They have every right to be up on the boardwalk,” Meehan said.



The American Civil Liberties Union protects the First Amendment rights of street performers.



Mayor Meehan said, "Its not going to go away. The constitution of the United States isn't going to change, but we have to do whatever we can do to make sure that the public out on the boardwalk is getting the Ocean City experience they're looking for."



That Ocean City experience Meehan is talking about is for families to enjoy themselves during their time on the boardwalk.



The Ocean City Police Department has received many complaints regarding the dancer as well.



In a statement the town said, “It will seek legal counsel to determine if this type of act is allowed.”



At this time city officials cannot take action against the pole dancing street performer, and they do not know her identity.



