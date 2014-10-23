State's Attorney Determines Methadone Bottle Not from Police Evidence

Md.- An investigation by the State's Attorney confirmed that the methadone bottle with councilwoman Laura Mitchell's name on it, posted on a Delmarva blog Monday, did not come from police evidence.Mitchell believed the pill bottle was in police evidence after an alleged traffic stop with her son.State's Attorney Matt Maciarello said they retrieved reports from the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico Sheriff's Office."Another family member had some contact with law enforcement. So we pulled any type of report related to those contacts and we were able to see from the details of the report that there was no possibility that the photograph came from any sort of law enforcement contact," said Maciarello.

The reports indicated the pill bottle was not part of any investigation between Mitchell's son and law enforcement.

"If there was a contact with the family member there would be a report of what evidence was collected or whatever was in the possession or custody of the person, and it didn't have anything to do with her prescriptions," said Maciarello.



WBOC spoke with Mitchell again Thursday. She said she's moving forward.

"Wherever it came from, however he obtained it, whatever happened, it did not come from the police. Our system, I trust their integrity and it's really a moot point where it came from," said Mitchell.

Mitchell has maintained all along the prescription was for chronic migraines.



Methadone, while commonly used to treat heroin addicts, is also a pain reliever.