Lewes Fire Leaves One Dead

LEWES, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Fire officials say one person is dead after an early morning fire that swept through a travel trailer at a campground in Lewes.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office is investigating the fire, which broke out just after 1 a.m. Thursday on the 29000 block of Field Road, Tall Pines. Authorities said the trailer was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The victim's remains were turned over to the state medical examiner for an autopsy to determine the person's identity and cause of death.

The travel trailer and contents were destroyed. Heavy fire damage is estimated at $30,000. One adjacent travel trailer sustained minor damage when exposed to the fire.