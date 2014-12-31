Ocean City Winter Brawl Raises Money for a Cause Posted: Wednesday, December 31, 2014 3:09 PM EST Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- It was a refreshing morning as people plunged into the cold waters of Ocean City for the 2014 Winter Brawl for a cause. The event took place in honor of Daron Fisher, husband, father and friend. The Winter Brawl raised money to help those battling something much more challenging than a little cold water, brain cancer.



"He would be incredibly proud. His two children are plunging today. All of his friends are here supporting us and I know he's looking down and is just so very happy," Fisher said.



Daron's friend and event organizer Matt Kurowski agreed.



"He's laughing right now I guarantee it. He wouldn't be getting in the water with us I know that," Kurowski said.



Fisher lost his battle to brain cancer over a year ago. He and his wife Beth started the "Keep Punching" foundation before he passed away.



"Keep punching just means never give up. Always live each day to the fullest, even if you have a diagnosis that isn't great you can fight it," Fisher said.



Matt Kurowski said despite the ocean's frigid temperature it was worth it.



"It's not a fair fight battling brain cancer and we thought the least we can do is put ourselves through a little bit of discomfort jumping into a freezing cold ocean," Kurowski said.



The event raised nearly $7,000 for "Keep Punching."



