Fire Damaged Clubhouse near Rehoboth Beach Posted: Saturday, February 14, 2015

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a fire has damaged the clubhouse of a golf club near Rehoboth Beach.



Firefighters were called Friday afternoon to fight a fire at the Kings Creek Country Club.



Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Company spokesman Warren Jones says the fire was discovered in the bar area of the clubhouse and that it spread in the attic area until a sprinkler system activated and extinguished most of the flames. Jones says there were no injuries.



The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. It was not clear how much damage the fire caused.



