Fiber Optic Network to Improve Broadband Internet in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex County Council has selected the company that will design, construct and maintain a fiber optic network in Georgetown to boost broadband internet performance.

Reston, Virginia-based Broad Valley Micro Fiber Networks Inc. was chosen through the county's competitive Request for Proposal process. The company says it hopes to begin construction in the first half of this year, after receiving the appropriate permits.

Broad Valley leadership is aware of internet service discrepancies that exist between people living in cities and those living in smaller towns and hopes to lessen that gap.

“The FCC's change in definition of broadband services to a speed of 25 megabits per second down / 3 megabits per second up, shines a bright light on the widening gap in service availability between urban and rural locations,” said Broad Valley Chairman, President and CEO Peter D. Aquino. “We are committed to be a part of the solution in reversing this disparity in southern Delaware. “

Aquino says the new fiber ring will convert Georgetown into a state-of-the-art broadband city with internet services equal to or better than what some larger metro markets in the country have.

Sussex County Administrator Todd F. Lawson adds that it could have larger, farther-reaching implications.

“The Broad Valley fiber ring will give businesses and other consumers along the route another option for broadband access, and could lead to an expanded network across Sussex County down the road,” he said. “It is critical for Sussex County to be competitive in attracting and retaining employers that depend on a constant, high-speed connection to do business.”

This is just the latest example of Governor Jack Markell's commitment to closing what's known as the “Digital Divide” for residents, businesses, education, libraries, healthcare, farming and government in the rural areas of southern Delaware. Last year he announced an effort to improve Sussex County's broadband access by using a fiber line that runs between northern Delaware and Georgetown.