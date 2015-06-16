Fate of Onancock Building Unknown After Partial Collapse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fate of Onancock Building Unknown After Partial Collapse

ONANCOCK, Va. – A building that has stood for more than 100 years on King Street may need to be torn down after a partial collapse Tuesday.

The Onancock Fire Department was dispatched around 10:15 a.m. to the structure on 48 King Street. The fire chief tells WBOC five people who were on the roof at the time felt vibrations and got off before the building started to fall.

There were no reported injuries or any damage to surrounding buildings or cars, according to the fire department.

Fire and EMS crews were on the scene for about five hours until they determined the threat had passed, then turned it over to county building inspectors and engineers.

Engineers are working to stabilize the structure and determine whether it can be salvaged. The Onancock Fire Department believes at least part of the building will have to be torn down.

King Street will be closed through Wednesday while engineers continue to investigate. The reason for the collapse is unknown at this time. However, the fire department says it was built in the early 1900's, and heavy rain Monday night may have weakened the roof.

