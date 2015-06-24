Locals Flock To Buy Remaining Confederate Flags Following Controversy Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2015 5:33 PM EDT Posted:

EASTON, Md.- Is it a symbol of hate, a symbol of heritage, or a symbol of the sacrifices made by our ancestors? That's the debate raging across the country at the moment.



Dale Foxwell is the camp commander for the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Salisbury. He says despite the reaction to remove the flag due to it's connection to slavery, the battle flag to him means something entirely different.



"It is a flag of honor. It honors the men who fought and died, who were passionate about the issues of the time. Issues that we see through 21st century glasses, which cannot give us the same perspective," said Foxwell.



At Eastern Shore Flagpoles, Laura Oartel says confederate battle flags have been flying off the shelves for the past few days.



"I had a fellow in yesterday who said it was his heritage. His family was from the south, and he lost a lot of relatives in the civil war. But I'm running out. I can't get any more of the confederate flags. All of our major suppliers are no longer selling the confederate flag," said Oartel.



Many suppliers and retailers are stopping production and sales of the flag due to the controversy surrounding it.



But Foxwell says the focus in the past week has been too much on the flags, not enough on the issues behind the shooting, or supporting the families of those who lost loved ones.



"Unfortunately all of this has overshadowed this and taken that completely out of the public eye. To me, that's the greatest disgrace."







