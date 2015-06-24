Locals Flock To Buy Remaining Confederate Flags Following Contro - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Locals Flock To Buy Remaining Confederate Flags Following Controversy

Posted:
EASTON, Md.- Is it a symbol of hate, a symbol of heritage, or a symbol of the sacrifices made by our ancestors?  That's the debate raging across the country at the moment.

Dale Foxwell is the camp commander for the Sons of Confederate Veterans in Salisbury.  He says despite the reaction to remove the flag due to it's connection to slavery, the battle flag to him means something entirely different.

"It is a flag of honor.  It honors the men who fought and died, who were passionate about the issues of the time.  Issues that we see through 21st century glasses, which cannot give us the same perspective," said Foxwell.

At Eastern Shore Flagpoles, Laura Oartel says confederate battle flags have been flying off the shelves for the past few days.

"I had a fellow in yesterday who said it was his heritage.  His family was from the south, and he lost a lot of relatives in the civil war.  But I'm running out.  I can't get any more of the confederate flags.  All of our major suppliers are no longer selling the confederate flag," said Oartel.

Many suppliers and retailers are stopping production and sales of the flag due to the controversy surrounding it.

But Foxwell says the focus in the past week has been too much on the flags, not enough on the issues behind the shooting, or supporting the families of those who lost loved ones.

"Unfortunately all of this has overshadowed this and taken that completely out of the public eye.  To me, that's the greatest disgrace."



  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices