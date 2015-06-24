Mahi-mahi Shut Down for Commercial Fishing on East Coast Posted: Wednesday, June 24, 2015 6:59 PM EDT Posted:

Off the stern of Cah Ching, out of Ocean City, Md.

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are shutting down Mahi-mahi commercial fishing on the East Coast effective Monday June 29, at midnight.



Commercial fisherman reached their catch limit of over 1.1 million pounds of Mahi-mahi. NOAA said this is the first time the catch limit has ever been reached for Mahi-mahi, and they're trying to understand why.



In Ocean City Commercial fisherman Kerry Harrington said they're one of the most sustainable fish around and the closure will have a negative impact on fisherman, and local businesses.



"It has a direct effect on us and our income. It also has a direct effect on allowing us to go out and and fish, because we're going to be interacting with these species," said Harrington.



The owner of The Shark in Ocean City Travis Wright said he will have to take Mahi-mahi off the menu.



"There are a lot of restaurants in Ocean City. A lot more have Mahi on the menu then don't, but for us in our specific business one of the things we feature is fresh local seafood," said Wright.



Wright said it's one of the most popular items at his restaurant. He said not having it will have a negative impact on many businesses on Delmarva.



"When we lose items like that not only are we restricting the items that we offer on the menu, but it cuts into our profitability too," said Wright.



An amendment has been submitted to NOAA to increase the quota by a half a million pounds for commercial fisherman.

After a series of public comment a decision will be made whether or not to reopen for Mahi-mahi in the fall of 2015.

NOAA said as of now they plan to reopen the East Coast for Mahi-mahi in January.

