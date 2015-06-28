Racing Boat Crashes into Onlookers, Kills Child Posted: Sunday, June 28, 2015 6:45 PM EDT Posted:

GRASONVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police say a seven year old child is dead, and eight people were injured when a racing boat lost control and crashed into a crowd of onlookers off Kent Island.



Maryland Natural Resources police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says three of the victims were being taken to a trauma center following the collision Sunday afternoon in the Chesapeake Bay. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.



The crash occurred during the Thunder on the Narrows race at the Kent Narrows. Thomson says the operator of the boat lost control and struck onlookers who were gathered on spectator boats that were sitting next to each other along the race course.



Thomson says the incident is unrelated to another capsized boat on the other side of Kent Island Sunday afternoon. One boater was missing following that incident.





